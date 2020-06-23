3 navy personnel killed as supplies lorry crashes

KOTA KINABALU: A routine trip to send supplies by navy personnel ended in tragedy when three of them were killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash at Jalan Ranau-Tamparuli near here today.

It was learned the servicemen were sending supplies of ammunition from Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu when the incident occurred at 12.50pm.

The dead were identified as Maslim Abdul Rahim, Mohamad Firdaus Mat Izan and Muhammad Arif Idris.

The strategic communications division of the Sandakan navy base said the fourth personnel, Vincent M Orel, has been warded at the Ranau hospital.

In a statement, it said investigations have started to establish how the three-tonne lorry could have skidded and crashed on the roadside.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Department chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said a team was sent to the area after they received a distress call at 1.03pm.

He said passers-by had removed the victims from the wreckage when they arrived.

