687 flood evacuees still staying at 14 relief centres in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 687 flood evacuees are still being placed at temporary relief centres in Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian tonight, down from 731 earlier in the evening.

The evacuees, from 176 families, are taking shelter in 14 relief centres, Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said.

He said 281 individuals from 80 families are putting up at SK Parit Nawi, SK Orang Kaya Ali, SK Batu 18, SK Parit Bulat and SK Seri Menanti in Muar.

In Batu Pahat, 205 people from 44 families are being placed at three relief centres – SK Peserai, Sekolah Agama 3 Serangkai and SK 3 Serangkai.

In Pontian, 201 people from 52 families are taking shelter at SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Seri Bunian, SK Kampung Melayu Raya, SK Agama Parit Sikom, SK Belokok and SK Penerok.

Several districts in Johor have been flooded since Saturday when low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rain and high tide.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



