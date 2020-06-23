Entertainers brace for tough balancing act under RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Entertainers have voiced concern over the future of the live event industry despite the government’s announcement that the sector will be reopened next month, saying it will be harder than ever to balance capacity and profitability amid the slew of measures put in place to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to FMT, they said standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as social distancing would make hosting events economically unviable given the high overheads which often require a minimum audience number in order for them to stay in the black.

Classical dance legend Ramli Ibrahim said he viewed the development “with positivity” but warned that the reduced number of attendees allowed at shows would affect profit margins.

“They definitely won’t break even,” he said. “It won’t even be enough to pay the dancers.

“Even if we are allowed 30% of our normal capacity, it would still be a big loss for us,” he added, citing high venue rentals as the biggest hurdle to profitability.

The government announced yesterday that cinemas, theatres and live event spaces would be allowed to reopen from July 1 subject to conditions including an audience cap of 250 depending on the size of venue.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said strict SOP must also be observed, including marking seats to ensure social distancing and recording the temperatures of visitors.

Ramli, who was named a Unesco Living Treasure in 2012 and founded the Sutra Dance Theatre in 1983, said people were slowly resuming their daily activities following the partial lockdown which began in March. However, he doubted that increasing ticket prices to make up for smaller crowds would be a winning strategy.

“We usually charge RM30 to RM50,” he said. “Even then, it’s very difficult to get people to come.”

However, comedian Harith Iskander said profitability should take a back seat for now as the industry gets back into gear.

“I don’t think anyone is eyeing profits at the moment,” he told FMT.

“Unless you’re in the glove industry, I don’t think you would expect your bank balance to be going through the roof.”

Harith, who co-owns a comedy club called The Joke Factory, added that yesterday’s announcement would help the economy rebound by providing jobs for those in the industry.

He said people would comfortably return to venues if they were confident that SOPs like social distancing, the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser were being observed.

Under current SOPs, he said, The Joke Factory would be able to fit up to 40 people at a time.

For other venues such as REXKL, a repurposed cinema in Petaling Street, Kuala Lumpur, limits on audience size pose a bigger problem.

REXKL hosts a variety of events ranging from workshops and cultural shows to art exhibitions and raves. Under normal circumstances, its main hall can accommodate 2,500 people.

Noting a lack of details in the announcement regarding the size of event venues, REXKL co-founder Shin Tseng said it was not fair that the space would have to conform to the same restrictions placed on smaller venues.

“Our main hall can only operate on 10% capacity, and we cannot justify (organising an event),” he told FMT.

“Ticket prices are already very low in Malaysia, and if organisers don’t have the numbers, they won’t do the event.

“Whether we strike a balance between lower numbers and higher ticket prices, or find a way to reduce production costs and come up with budget shows, it’s all about juggling the numbers.”

Over in Penang, the Hin Bus Depot, which has been hosting art exhibitions, concerts, product launches and other corporate events since 2014, faces a similar dilemma.

The Hin Bus Depot is part of the task force set up by the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau to create SOPs for the industry’s reopening.

Its manager Tan Shih Thoe said he expects the SOPs to restrict venues to 30% or 40% of their original capacity, although he has yet to receive the finalised version.

“We will be severely handicapped,” he added.

“I’m hoping this will be just a short-term thing because it definitely won’t be profitable.

“Right now, we either reduce rental, which will affect our revenue and sustainability, or we will have to reduce our costs and other expenses,” said Tan, who has had to lay off four of the venue’s six staff so far.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



