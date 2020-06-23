Red zone Rembau sees increase in active cases

PETALING JAYA: The red zone district of Rembau in Negeri Sembilan has recorded an increase of 12 Covid-19 cases, with a health ministry infographic showing 56 active cases against 44 recorded yesterday.

The increase in positive cases is linked to the Pedas cluster and followed a number of repeat tests in the area.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

Negeri Sembilan has the highest number of active cases at 61, followed by Selangor (29) and Kuala Lumpur (28).

Perak and Johor meanwhile have only one active case left in each state.

To date, a total of 8,587 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. Some 8,177 people have recovered while 289 are still being treated.

The death toll has remained unchanged at 121.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

