Stop arrest and detention of refugees, groups tell govt

PETALING JAYA: Two human rights groups voiced concern today over the continued arrest and detention of refugees and migrants, as well as restrictions on their movements and access to livelihoods.

The Rohingya Women Development Network (RWDN) and Fortify Rights said authorities had continued to arrest and detain such groups despite the increased risk of Covid-19 transmissions in detention facilities, thereby putting the detainees and those working there at risk.

“Malaysia should stop arresting and detaining all refugees. Instead, the government should provide basic protections to refugees and migrants during this global crisis to prevent the spread of the virus,” RWDN founder and director Sharifah Shakirah said.

In a joint statement, the groups also referred to Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s move to ban refugees from entering the Selayang wholesale market.

According to a report by the Malay Mail, these include United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cardholders.

Foreigners are only allowed to enter the market if they have a valid permit and are accompanied by a Malaysian.

The groups said residents in the area relied on the market for access to fresh and affordable food.

They also spoke of concerns shared by Rohingya refugees whom they had interviewed, including the inability to pay rent since the movement control order was enforced in mid-March.

“We don’t have work, so we requested the government for support. (We) continue to struggle to pay the rent for our house,” said one refugee.

Another 35-year-old refugee said her landlord had beat her with a stick and threatened more violence after she failed to pay the rent.

The groups said refugees in Malaysia are not allowed to work but depend largely on jobs in the informal sector, earning daily wages of often less than RM1,000 per month. As such, they said, refugees are not eligible for government aid under any of the Covid-19 stimulus packages.

“We refugees are going to die from hunger, not because of Covid-19, but because of a lack of food,” a 27-year-old refugee woman was quoted as saying.

The groups called on the government to provide refugees and migrants with tailored protection to address their specific needs, including ensuring access to food and the ability to pay for accommodation.

“Malaysia should ensure all refugees have legal status and access to basic support mechanisms. This is about public health as well as human rights,” said Fortify Rights executive director Amy Smith.

