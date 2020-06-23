Yeoh gives cops her Facebook, Twitter login details in sedition probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh today gave police her social media usernames and passwords as Bukit Aman continues a probe into comments on child marriage.

The former deputy women, family and community development minister maintained that a Facebook post attributing the comments to her was fake and slanderous.

“It is a fake statement made by irresponsible parties. I have cooperated with the police by giving the usernames and passwords for my Facebook and Twitter accounts to the police,” she told reporters outside the Bukit Aman headquarter today.

Accompanying her today was lawyer Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Yeoh was prepared to assist police whenever needed.

“If they need our help again, they will contact us. But for now, we are ready to offer our full cooperation to the police.

“This is because we are firm that she did no wrong. But that’s what the police are investigating. We hope the police can conduct their investigations as quickly as possible,” he said.

In a tweet on March 9, Yeoh had asked what would happen to the national roadmap to combat child marriage, after PAS MP Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff was named the deputy women, family and community development minister, following the change of government.

An online poster later claimed that Yeoh had said child marriage would be rampant as her successor was from PAS. Yeoh has denied making such a statement.

The Kelantan state government led by PAS had in the past resisted calls to ban child marriage.

Police are investigating Yeoh under the Sedition Act, Penal Code as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act.

