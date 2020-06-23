Zahid loses bid to consolidate CBT charges on foundation funds

PUTRAJAYA: Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will stand trial for 12 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving funds from his family-run foundation Yayasan Akal Budi after the Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to consolidate these into three charges.

Judge Yaacob Md Sam ruled that there was no appealable error in the High Court’s decision on Zahid’s application before the start of his trial last year.

He was joined on the panel by Mohamad Zabidin Diah and Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

The court earlier heard arguments from Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh and deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi.

Hisyam said the framing of 12 CBT charges was prejudicial to Zahid, and that the prosecution had not complied with Section 153(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the code, he said, three of the CBT charges allegedly committed within the same year could be consolidated into one charge.

“We are not complaining that the charges were not clear. The crux of our complaint is that the approach taken by the DPP was unfair,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sazilee said it was the prosecution’s duty to adduce evidence before the court and prove the elements of the charges.

“The accused is not prejudicial if we did not comply with the code,” he added.

Hisyam later told reporters he would seek Zahid’s instruction on whether to file an appeal against today’s decision.

Zahid’s trial will resume on July 3 before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah. The prosecution is expected to call about 20 witnesses to testify.

Aside from the 12 CBT charges, Zahid faces eight counts of corruption and 27 money laundering charges.

