Anak Negeri leader wants all illegals in Sabah registered

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) chief Henrynus Amin today called on Putrajaya to carry out mass registration of undocumented migrants to determine their exact numbers.

Henrynus, who had opposed the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) and the IMM13 proposals for all immigrants, said the government should provide a grace period of 24 months for all of them to obtain passports and work permits.

“The federal and state governments must cooperate and have the political will to implement existing immigration laws.

“What is important is the security concerns of Sabahans,” he said in a statement here today.

“History will reveal that Sabah agreed to the formation of Malaysia due to fear of the Philippine claim on Sabah, the Indonesian confrontation and danger of communism spreading to Borneo.”

Sabah also sought state immigration powers to protect itself from the possible influx of foreigners, including from Malayan states.

“The failure of the federal government to stop the influx of undocumented foreigners, now as high as 30% of Sabah’s population, is a serious breach of the federal security obligation to the state,” he said.

He said Anak Negeri was fully aware of the need for foreign workers in the construction, manufacturing, plantation and service industries.

As such, he urged all employers to register their foreign workers

Meanwhile, native rights activist and businessman Verdon Bahanda has suggested that all local leaders and civil servants undertake a “sumpah laknat” to swear to get rid of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

He said this is also aimed at those not protecting the rights of Sabah indigenous people.

“I plan to meet all the prominent leaders in Sabah to take this oath so that they will be serious in getting rid of illegal immigrants in the state.”

Verdon had previously initiated three campaigns to seek the unification of Sabah indigenous people, boycott products by illegal immigrants, and to call for police reports to be lodged on the presence of illegal immigrants.

The activist had claimed his campaigns had resulted in him getting death threats and his office being splashed with yellow paint.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



