Anwar’s ex-officer unsettled by rumours on meetings with home minister

PETALING JAYA: The man at the centre of allegations of sexual harassment and assault involving Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern that the latter’s recent meetings with Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin could affect ongoing police investigations, including one on physical assault involving the PKR president’s aide.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who late last year accused the PKR leader of trying to sexually attack him, and whose police report on physical assault against Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is believed to be still under investigation, said rumours circulating about what had transpired during the meetings were unsettling.

Yusoff referred to claims making the rounds on social media that Farhash had also been present during the meetings, and that investigation files involving him and his boss had surfaced during the talks.

“Although I take them to be mere rumours, it is my experience that rumours in KL have a tendency to be based on real events,” Yusoff, who until June last year was a research officer at Anwar’s private office in Petaling Jaya, told FMT.

When contacted, Farhash declined to comment. “Sorry, there’s a gag order by PKR,” he said.

The Perak PKR chief has repeatedly rejected claims that he attacked Yusoff last year.

It is understood that police submitted their findings on the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), following a reopening of the investigation.

Yusoff had several times questioned the status of the police investigation into Farhash and expressed fears of political meddling.

A medical report from Pantai Hospital stated that he had injuries and a shoulder tear which would require a RM40,000 surgery.

A separate civil suit he filed against Farhash is due to go on trial in October.

Last week, PKR chief whip Johari Abdul, a staunch Anwar loyalist who is also the Sungai Petani MP, confirmed that Anwar had met with Hamzah, on the back of claims that the PKR leader was trying to woo PPBM MPs to Pakatan Harapan’s side in the coalition’s bid to return to federal power.

Party leaders also gave Anwar their blessing to have such meetings.

Despite no word on whether Farhash will be charged with assault, Yusoff said he was confident that any meeting between Hamzah and Anwar would not affect his case.

“I have the utmost respect for the minister and the job that he is currently helming, and I would like to express my hope that despite the prevalence of such matters, the integrity of the investigations and actions by the police and the AGC will not be compromised,” he said.

Adding that he had sought legal redress as a “victim of unscrupulous and unwarranted aggression by irresponsible politicians”, Yusoff said he was sticking to the criminal accusations he hsd lodged against Anwar and Farhash.

“One has been classified as NFA pending further evidence being discovered and brought to light and the other report against Farhash has been, in my opinion, purposely delayed in both the investigations and further action by the authorities.”

FMT has contacted Hamzah for a response.

