In Johor, number of flood evacuees hits 798

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood evacuees placed at temporary relief centres (PPS) in four districts in Johor increased to 798 people from 206 families as of 8am today compared to 687 last night.

State health and environment committee chairman R Vidyananthan said the affected districts were Kulai, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Muar.

“A total of 292 people from 82 families are currently housed in five PPS in Muar, namely SK Parit Nawi, SK Orang Kaya Ali, SK Batu 18, SK Parit Bulat and SK Seri Menanti.

“Meanwhile in Batu Pahat, 205 people from 44 families are placed in three PPS, namely SK Peserai, Sekolah Agama 3 Serangkai and SK 3 Serangkai,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said in Pontian, 282 people from 75 families were taking shelter in seven PPS, namely SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Seri Bunian, SK Kampung Melayu Raya, SK Agama Kayu Ara, SK Belokok, SK Penerok and SK Sanglang, while in Kulai, 19 victims from five families were evacuated to SMK Bukit Batu.

