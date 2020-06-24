India probes aluminium foil dumping from Malaysia, 3 other countries

PETALING JAYA: Indian authorities are probing the alleged dumping of aluminium foil from Malaysia and three other countries after complaints lodged by domestic manufacturers.

India-based The Hindu reported that Hindalco Industries, Raviraj Foils, and Jindal India filed an application with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on the imports of aluminium foil 80 microns and below from Malaysia, China, Indonesia and Thailand.

The three companies claim that the dumping of aluminium foil has affected the industry, and are seeking anti-dumping duties on imports.

Dumping is the practice of exporting a product at a price lower than the price at which it is sold domestically.

As dumping usually involves substantial volumes, it can affect the financial viability of the manufacturers or producers of the product in the importing country.

Anti-dumping duties would see tariffs imposed on the dumped products to ensure a level playing field for domestic producers.

According to the report, the DGTR said it has initiated an investigation and will determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping from April 2019 to March 2020.

The DGTR said if the alleged dumping was confirmed and found to affect local manufacturers, it would recommend anti-dumping duties to the finance ministry.

