MACC nabs 2 for forging signature on assemblyman’s claim form

KUALA LUMPUR: A contractor and a former office supervisor were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly forging the signature of a state assemblyman to make false claims amounting to RM39,000.

According to an MACC source, the suspects, aged 40 and 53, were arrested at 3.45pm when they gave their statement at the Klang MACC office.

“They are suspected to have forged the signature on the assemblyman’s allocation disbursement approval form for submission to the district officer last year,” he told Bernama.

The form was to make claims for April to July last year involving supply works which were not completed, the source said.

Selangor MACC director Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

“The two suspects will be taken to the Klang Magistrate’s Court at 9am tomorrow to be remanded,” he added.

