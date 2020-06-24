Malaysia to detain, charge crew of ‘illegal’ Vietnamese boats

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will detain and charge crew members of Vietnamese vessels caught illegally fishing in its waters instead of turning them away as authorities had done previously, the country’s coastguard chief said today.

Vietnam and its neighbours have for years been involved in disputes over fishing in the resource-rich South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Malaysia usually turned away Vietnamese boats found fishing in its waters but will now arrest them after higher numbers were tracked following the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Mohd Zubil Mat Som said.

Coastguard officials would also fire warning shots at Vietnamese boats which carried out dangerous manoeuvres to escape or failed to comply with MMEA’s directives, he said.

“They have been a constant thorn in our side and we want them out,” he told a news conference, adding that authorities were also seeking higher penalties for those charged.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since March 19, the MMEA has recorded 88 cases involving Vietnamese boats, Zubil said.

Authorities have also detained a Thailand-registered tanker suspected of supplying fuel, food and other items to Vietnamese fishing vessels last week, he added.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



