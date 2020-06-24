Mat Sabu’s son gets 8 months’ jail for drug abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced the son of former defence minister Mohamad Sabu to eight months’ prison for abuse of drugs.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim said Ahmad Saiful Islam had failed to raise reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s case.

“If the accused had pleaded guilty earlier, the sentence would have been lighter,” he said.

He also ordered Saiful to serve his jail term from today, dismissing the application by his lawyer Nasar Khan for a stay of execution pending an appeal.

Saiful was arrested by police in January last year for allegedly testing positive for ganja at an entertainment centre at Jalan Ampang here.

