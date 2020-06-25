Cabinet committee seeks greater accountability in issuance of permits, licences

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) has agreed in principle to the recommendation of the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) for all ministries and agencies that issue permits and licences to publish their guidelines online.

“This will create a clearer mechanism to manage permits and licences, increase integrity and prevent corruption,” he said in a statement after chairing a JKKMAR meeting.

Muhyiddin said the committee agreed to continue with the policies that were outlined in previous JKKMAR meetings, such as strengthening the accountability and integrity of MPs by having them declare their wealth and gifts received.

Muhyiddin said JKKMAR was informed of the status of the declaration of assets by administrative members and MPs, as stated in the Code of Ethics for Administrative Members and MPs, in which each member of the administration has to declare his or her assets three months after taking their oath.

All 31 ministers in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet and 37 deputy ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on March 10.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the Code of Ethics for Administrative Members and MPs nearly a year ago on July 1, 2019.

The code compels all MPs, senators and their immediate family members to declare their assets.

The meeting also agreed in principle with the suggestion by CyberSecurity Malaysia that research be carried out to get empirical proof of the need for digital anti-corruption policies, and to identify the need for related laws.

In addition, Muhyiddin said, the committee agreed to improve anti-corruption efforts in the private sector and also improve the effectiveness of public procurement to prevent the wastage of public funds.

