Investigation papers on Yusoff Rawther’s alleged assault with prosecutors

PETALING JAYA: Police have submitted to prosecutors the investigation papers on the alleged assault on Yusoff Rawther by an aide to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are awaiting their instruction,” said Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal when contacted by FMT.

FMT has reached out to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for comment.

Yesterday, Yusoff, the former research officer to Anwar, voiced concern that the latter’s recent meetings with Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin could affect ongoing police investigations into his alleged assault.

Last May, Yusoff lodged a police report alleging Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak had assaulted him at a bungalow used by Anwar as his office, causing injuries to his shoulder.

A medical report from Pantai Hospital stated that he had injuries and a tear to his shoulder, which required surgery that would cost RM40,000.

Farhash, the Perak PKR chief, has repeatedly denied the accusations.

In January, Yusoff said he was informed by the investigating officer for the case that the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) had decided there was no case against Farhash.

The following month, the Attorney-General’s Chambers reopened investigations into the incident.

