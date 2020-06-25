MACC nabs ex-CEO of trust linked to federal Islamic authorities

PETALING JAYA: A former top officer of a government foundation linked to federal Islamic authorities has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), over an investigation into possible power abuse in awarding a contract to a company to organise a cycling event four years ago.

A source told FMT that the man, who carries a Datuk title and served as the CEO of the foundation based in Putrajaya, was detained this morning, before he was released on bail for RM10,000.

It is understood that the man allegedly appointed his company as a strategic partner to organise the cycling event, which cost the government RM150, 000.

MACC’s senior chief assistant commissioner Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh confirmed that it is investigating the case under Section 23 of MACC 2009 Act.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



