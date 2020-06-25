Take a leaf from Sabah’s book, state PH says on resolving political uncertainty

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged the coalition at the federal level to adopt the approach to race and religion taken in the state to resolve political uncertainty in the country.

In a joint statement issued by the state leaders of PKR, DAP and Amanah, Sabah PH spoke of a maturity in East Malaysia in terms of “multiracial state politics and religion”.

“Religious and racial conflicts need to be minimised in building the nation,” they said in the statement signed by Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew, state DAP chief Frankie Poon and state Amanah chairman Lahirul Latigu.

“We do not want this country to be dragged into racial prejudice and become future time bombs.”

They also called for leaders from Sabah and Sarawak to be given a role in leading the country, citing their experience in managing ethnic and religious diversity.

They also reiterated their support for Warisan president Shafie Apdal as Sabah chief minister, saying his government should be maintained for the sake of political stability in the state.

“Sabah PH fully supports Shafie to continue the state leadership which has so far proven to benefit the people of Sabah,” they said.

They said the mandate of the people should be restored so that the country could focus on addressing economic issues as well as matters in the education sector.

“For now, Sabah PH will focus its efforts on helping rebuild the state’s economy, and ensure that Sabahans can survive the Covid-19 challenge and return the state to its position as the world’s leading tourism destination.”

