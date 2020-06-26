6 new Covid-19 cases, none involving foreigners

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced six new Covid-19 cases, with no case involving foreigners in the country.

This brings the infection tally to 8,606 with 191 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said no new deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 121.

He also said 23 recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 8294 or 96.4% of the total number of cases.

Noor Hisham told his daily press briefing that of the six new cases, five are imported and the sixth involves a Malaysian.

“There were no cases among foreigners reported today,” he said

More to come

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



