93 schools in Sarawak undergoing repairs or reconstruction

KUCHING: A senior federal minister says 41 schools in a bad state in Sarawak are currently being repaired or are undergoing a tender process using the first tranche of a RM350 million allocation.

The money was part of the state government’s RM1 billion loan repayment to Putrajaya. The Sarawak government had earlier agreed to repay the loan to Putrajaya in three stages to enable the federal government to fix schools in need of urgent repairs or reconstruction in the state.

As of now, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof said Sarawak had disbursed the first and second payments, amounting RM700 million, to Putrajaya.

Under the second payment of RM350 million, 52 schools are currently under the tender process for repairs, he added.

The education ministry is currently finalising the list of schools to be repaired in Sarawak for the third payment of the RM1 billion loan.

Speaking after a meeting with the Public Works Department on the status of repairs to schools today, he said RM59.9 million had been allocated to repair Sarawak schools in 2017 and 2018.

“In 2017, RM93.3 million had been allocated to repair 32 schools. In 2018, RM416.6 million had been allocated to repair 116 schools. The work has been completed.

“In 2019, RM100 million was allocated to repair 32 schools and 18 of them have been completed, 12 are still undergoing construction and tenders have been called for two more,” he said.

