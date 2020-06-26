Covid-19 patient who visited Tunisia fined RM1,000 for giving inaccurate details

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department has fined a Covid-19 patient from Miri RM1,000 for failing to declare in her health declaration form that she was returning from overseas recently.

Earlier, it was reported that a Covid-19 patient in Miri had failed to declare in the e-health declaration form that she was returning from Tunisia although she was required to disclose that she had been out of the country in the past 30 days.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said it was an offence for travellers to provide inaccurate details when filling in the e-health declaration form.

He said a compound notice for RM1,000 had been issued to the Covid-19 patient for not providing accurate information in the e-health declaration.

“Further action will be taken if she fails to pay the compound fine within the given time,” he said at a press conference here today.

On a related matter, Uggah said the committee had also decided to allow social events such as wedding ceremonies, kenduris, birthdays, reunions or anniversary celebrations from July 1.

These will be limited to 250 people, subject to the size of the venue and social distancing being practised.

He also said the financial sector (community credit and mortgage) would be allowed to operate as usual starting July 1.

In addition, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the various activities allowed in the state, including private and government events, weddings, funerals, grave visits and others can be downloaded from the state’s local government and housing ministry’s official website at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my/page-0-267-193-SOPs-During-Recovery-Movement-Control-Orders-RMCO.html.

“A workshop on the SOPs for social events will also be held among community leaders as well as village security and development committee (JKKK) in the near future,” he added.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak remains at 570. So far, 17 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



