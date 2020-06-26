Even with fewer restrictions, hotel prospects still grim post-Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) remains pessimistic about the industry’s short-term prospects despite reports of an increase in bookings under the recovery phase of the movement control order.

MAH chief Yap Li Seng told FMT that the reservations were largely for the year-end period due to the promotions and special packages launched by hotels to boost business.

He said the overall average occupancy rate of hotels across the country as of June 20 was 16%.

“This is pretty much in line with our earlier forecast of 25.41% at most,” he added.

“For the immediate period, people are still cautious about travelling. Many have also been financially impacted by Covid-19.”

Yap said the biggest challenge for hotels would be to continue operating despite losses, a situation he expects to endure despite the reopening of domestic tourism.

He said normal occupancy for hotels was 55% domestic travellers and 45% foreigners.

However, Malaysia’s borders remain largely closed although talks are underway on a travel bubble with neighbouring countries.

Yap said hotels would likely experience constant loss if they operate below an occupancy rate of 40%.

“Many hotels are still in heavy cost management as the government subsidies are not enough for them to continue operating,” he said.

Yap estimates that short-term bookings for now will be from business travellers.

Hotel reservations for year-end continuing into next year meanwhile have been recorded in destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sabah.

“The trend could be an indication of accumulated interest to travel by locals who planned for overseas travel and are now unable to do so.”

However, he said the recent easing of restrictions on recreational water activities would not likely influence hotel bookings.

He suggested that the government initiate a plan for intra-Asean travel to boost tourists’ confidence post-Covid-19.

“The actual tourism recovery period will be extremely competitive as neighbouring countries will be eyeing the same markets,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



