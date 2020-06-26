Gerakan gets first rep after DAP man crosses over

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan has welcomed its first elected representative after a Perak assemblyman quit DAP and crossed over to the former Barisan Nasional party.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau said Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam had left DAP because of the greed and arrogance of its leaders.

“I hope Sivasubramaniam’s admission to Gerakan will give voters confidence heading into the next general election.

“Gerakan will continue to strengthen its election machinery ahead of a snap poll that may be announced at any time.

“I also believe that Gerakan’s integrity and struggle that have been practised thus far will bring us success,” Lau said.

Sivasubramaniam, a three-term Buntong assemblyman, said he left DAP after “bitter experiences” during the party’s 22 months in Perak under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Although DAP claims to be a multiracial party based on democracy, he said, the party in Perak is controlled by “one or two people who put aside democratic principles”.

Without naming them, he said these leaders are “too powerful” and “no one can advise them or talk to them”.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



