Group quits Warisan, says 500 will follow suit

KOTA KINABALU: Some 12 individuals who applied for Warisan membership a year ago called it quits today, saying they were fed up with waiting for official approval.

The group, from four branches in the Kota Belud division, also claimed they would take another 500 people from the party with them when they went.

Speaking at a press conference here, they said Warisan’s membership process was slow, unsystematic and allowed for the practice of favouritism.

They also claimed that thousands were still waiting for confirmation of membership even after a year.

The group’s head, Awang Salleh Makmud who is a Kota Belud pro tem branch chief, said they had also lost faith in the leadership at the division and state levels.

He said the branches would halt their machinery and secretariat and leave the party with immediate effect to become independents.

“After a heart-to-heart meeting with other members, we have decided to stop our support for the Warisan party,” he told reporters.

This is the latest blow to the ruling party as 600 members from the Sepanggar division were said to have left Warisan last Sunday.

Speaking today, Awang claimed certain quarters had blocked the introduction of new faces for fear that their positions and influence would be jeopardised.

“Many of the branches in Kota Belud have yet to be officially registered. We have not heard any news from the headquarters on the status of these branches and their members despite submitting the papers over a year ago,” he said.

