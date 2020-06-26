MRT Corp CEO to step down

PETALING JAYA: Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO Abdul Yazid Kassim will be leaving the company after just 16 months at the helm.

“That is true. He is leaving the company,” a source at MRT Corp told FMT.

However, it was unable to confirm the reason for Yazid’s departure or his last date in office.

Yazid was appointed as MRT Corp CEO on Feb 1 last year under the Pakatan Harapan government.

According to theedgemarkets, Sapura Secured Technologies CEO Mohd Zarif Hashim is set to take over Yazid’s role.

Yazid’s departure is the latest in a string of changes at government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies following the change of government in March.

These include Petronas president and CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin and Permodalan Nasional Bhd group CEO and president Jalil Rasheed, the latter of whom left after nine months on the job.

Wan Zulkiflee, who spent 37 years at the national oil company, is currently the chairman of Malaysia Airlines Bhd.

