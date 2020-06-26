NGO calls for special probe team after second death in KL lock-up

KUALA LUMPUR: An NGO against deaths and abuse in custody sounded the alarm today over what it said was the second custodial death here in a month, saying a special team of senior police officers is needed to investigate such cases.

Eliminating Deaths and Abuse in Custody Together (EDICT) said the victim, a Malaysian man in his 40s, died at the Dang Wangi lock-up at about 12.30pm yesterday.

“Because of the frequency of deaths in custody (DIC), EDICT calls upon Inspector-General of Police Hamid Bador and Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin to take steps to ensure that investigations into DICs are independent, professional and fast-tracked.”

In a statement, it said the team of investigating officers should include one from each state, with the rank of at least an assistant superintendent.

It said an officer from this list should be called to probe the case within two hours of the reported time of death.

“A rotation system to select the officer should be used to avoid suggestions of bias, provided that there are no conflicts of interest,” it added.

It said the officers should then report the matter to their superiors, not where the DIC had taken place.

It recommended that all evidence, including sketches, photos, video footage and statements be submitted within 72 hours, with relevant forensics, chemistry department and tech officials to launch an immediate investigation.

Once the report is complete, it said, it should be brought to the attention of a coroner.

“According to parliamentary responses, an average of 16 lives have been lost every year in police lock-ups in Malaysia.

“The culture of treating lives like inanimate objects must end.”

EDICT previously raised concerns over an inmate who died at the Jinjang police station lock-up, saying the body was not viewed in-situ or on-site by the coroner as required by law.

It said the victim, a Nepalese national named Dhan Bahdur, had died on May 31.

The Nepalese embassy later said the man in question was not Bahdur, whom it added was alive and well in Nepal.

