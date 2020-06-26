Petrol prices to go up by 10 sen, diesel 9 sen

PETALING JAYA: Petrol and diesel prices will go up by 10 sen and 9 sen respectively, the finance ministry announced.

RON95 will retail at RM1.69 per litre, while RON97 will sell at RM1.99 per litre. Diesel will be priced at RM1.86 per litre.

The prices are effective from midnight to July 3.

The ministry said the price hike is due to the increase in refined product prices, in line with higher global crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are looked after,” it said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



