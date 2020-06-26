Sarawak man dies of rabies after bitten by relative’s dog

KUCHING: A 62-year-old man from Sibu has become the latest rabies victim, bringing the total death to 23.

Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said the man died at the Sibu Hospital on Tuesday after being bitten on his right calf by a relative’s dog on May 12.

“He had washed the wounds with soap and water for 15 minutes and received treatment at a health facility. However, he failed to go for his two follow-up treatments at the hospital,” he said.

Those bitten by dogs or cats must receive three doses of anti-rabies vaccinations.

Uggah said authorities would continue their anti-rabies operations and round up strays in the state.

He reminded dog owners not to allow their pets to roam around the neighbourhood.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



