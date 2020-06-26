Special education schools, tuition centres allowed to resume operations

PUTRAJAYA: More schools and learning centres will be allowed to resume operations, with the specific dates to be announced by the education ministry.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they include tuition centres, special education schools and private education institutions.

“However, the dates and standard operating procedures (SOP) will be announced by the education ministry.

“Suraus in schools are also allowed to be used during schooling sessions, and the SOPs will also be announced by the ministry,” he said at his daily press briefing here today.

Ismail said tahfiz schools and madrasahs will also be allowed to resume operations, but on the same date that public schools are allowed to open.

He said this is only for registered tahfiz schools and madrasahs, with unregistered schools required to apply with their state religious authorities.

The education ministry will announce the date for the full reopening of schools, he said.

Government schools were partially reopened this week, specifically for Form Five and Six students sitting for major government examinations.

RMCO updates

Ismail said police detained and fined 17 individuals yesterday for flouting regulations under the recovery movement control order.

Sixteen had taken part in activities that did not allow for social distancing, while one was fined for breaching SOPs.

He said 300 Malaysians had returned yesterday from China, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, South Africa, Netherlands, South Korea and Japan.

Three were sent to hospital after testing positive while the remaining 297 were allowed to conduct self-quarantine at home.

At the Johor entry point, 159 individuals were allowed to enter the country and told to conduct self-quarantine at home.

