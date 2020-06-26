Unemployment rate may be higher than 5%, says Pakatan Harapan

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan claims there is a miscalculation in the unemployment rate stated by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), saying this is due to the technicalities in calculating the figures.

According to DOSM, Malaysia’s unemployment rate in April spiked to 5% as the number of people out of jobs went up to 778,800, or 48.8%, compared to a year ago.

However, the opposition leaders said in a statement that at least two types of people had not been included in the 5.0% unemployment rate.

They said about 4.9 million people were not included in the rate as the standards implemented by DOSM and manuals prepared by the International Labor Organization (ILO) classified this group as employed because they were deemed to have a job to return to in the near future.

“There is no real guarantee these jobs will remain in place.

“To highlight the risk, even if only 10% of this class of workers had lost their jobs, then the unemployment rate could easily double the April 2020 figures.”

For the second group, about 161,000 people left the labour force and were not considered as unemployed by DOSM.

“Many of them could be described as discouraged workers. In other words, they have given up looking for jobs.”

They said the miscalculation suggested that the government was understating the situation in the job market.

“The government needs to adopt a more precautionary approach with the data and be more aggressive in combating the current recession, in terms of both protecting jobs as well as supporting the creation of new jobs.”

The opposition also proposed that the government expand the public health and education systems within the next two years as it could create more jobs.

“If implemented, this proposal will require new hiring of nurses, doctors, teachers, lab administrators, teaching assistants, lecturers and researchers, among others.”

They also suggested that the government should expand the wage and hiring incentive programme ([email protected] programme), launched by the PH previously.

“Expanding this programme to include public health and public education sectors would help in creating additional new quality jobs.”

