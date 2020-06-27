7 held over murder of kidnapped Datuk Seri businessman

RAWANG: Police have arrested seven men including a Bangladeshi to assist in investigations into the killing of a kidnapped ‘Datuk Seri’ real estate businessman whose body was found this morning.

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said all suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were apprehended around Selangor from 11am yesterday.

Police were granted a remand order for between five and seven days for the investigations, he said when met by reporters at the location where the victim was believed to be hidden, in Taman Kosas here today.

He said initial police investigations found a suspect had phoned and demanded for a RM50 million ransom from the victim’s family but no payment was made.

He added that the victim, aged 55, was also believed to be known to the mastermind who is among the suspects in custody.

Fadzil said the victim who was in the real estate business was believed to have been dead for three or four days based on the condition of the body. The cause of death is being investigated.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped while jogging at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at about 10.30am on June 10.

His body was found at about 9 am this morning following the arrest of several suspects in the case.

