7,000 childcare centre operators to receive grants of up to RM5,000

PUTRAJAYA: About 7,000 operators of childcare centres are expected to receive grants of up to RM5,000 each from the government under the Penjana national economic recovery plan.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun said the offer of the one-off grant will hopefully encourage unlicensed centres to register with the ministry as only registered nurseries are entitled to it.

“Presently, 5,700 nurseries are registered with the ministry. We expect more unlicensed operators to come forward to be registered,” she said, adding that about 7,000 in all are expected to receive the grant.

“The special grant will be of help to many of these operators who are facing financial problems. It is offered not only to childcare institutions and those set up at workplaces but also to registered home-based centres, which are eligible for RM1,500.”

Childcare centres must register with the ministry by Dec 31 to be eligible for the grant.

Rina had earlier launched the special Penjana incentive scheme for children, single mothers, persons with disabilities and senior citizens under her ministry.

She said about 5,000 childcare operators had been affected by the shutdown following the enforcement of the movement control order.

She reminded the centres to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the health ministry and her ministry when they reopen.

“All nurseries must adhere to the guidelines on the prevention of Covid-19 for the safety of their children and workers,” she said, adding that 1,460 centres nationwide have reopened.

