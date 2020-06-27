Dr M’s plan to make Shafie PM a joke, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has scoffed at Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s plan to name Chief Minister Shafie Apdal as Pakatan Harapan Plus’ choice for prime minister in the event of a snap election.

The Kinabatangan MP said Mahathir was trying to pit Shafie against PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

“Last time, Dr Mahathir tried to confuse the people. Maybe he has lost all his support from PKR, DAP and Amanah and has now turned to Shafie.

“He is trying to make Anwar and Shafie fight each other. I think it is a joke,” he told FMT.

He said Shafie did not have the support of all the PH parties and therefore it would be impossible for him to be made prime minister.

Asked whether Sabahans should stick with Sabahans, Bung Moktar said that if Shafie chose to align Warisan with Perikatan Nasional, only then would he consider giving his support to the Warisan leader.

Speaking to PPBM members at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya last night, Mahathir said he would campaign for Shafie and explained to the grassroots why he had picked him.

He said the suggestion to name Shafie was also supported by Amanah and DAP leaders during a meeting with Warisan leaders.

“Because I am naming him, I hope the grassroots will accept Shafie’s candidacy. I think that if I am no longer around, we want someone to carry on our fight.

“That is why we ask to support Shafie because Warisan is aligned to me in the fight against Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said.

PKR has refused to back a proposal to have Mahathir return as prime minister for six months before handing over the reins to Anwar, should PH regain federal power. Both DAP and Amanah support the proposal.

