Foreigners can return home on 1-way tickets, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Foreigners who wish to return home may do so with one-way flight tickets, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Those without travel documents, he said, must first obtain them from their respective embassies.

In a statement, Ismail also said the special Cabinet meeting yesterday decided to allow expatriates currently in Malaysia to leave the country for emergency or medical reasons.

On another matter, he said there were no restrictions on foreign crew members working on Malaysian fishing vessels to ensure adequate fish supply in the country.

However, they would need permission to leave their countries from their respective governments, he said.

They would also need to apply for a temporary work visit permit from the Malaysian Immigration Department, and undergo screening for Covid-19 and a mandatory 14 days’ quarantine.

Their employers must also prepare accommodation for the crew members, he said.

RMCO updates

Ismail said police arrested 53 people and fined 45 of them yesterday for flouting regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO). The other eight were remanded.

One had taken part in karaoke and family entertainment activities, another had joined in activities that did not allow for social distancing, 45 were arrested in night clubs or pubs, and three were fined for breaching SOPs.

He said 425 Malaysians returned yesterday through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 from the Philippines, Nepal, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Qatar, Pakistan and Brunei.

Four hundred and twenty-two were allowed to conduct self-quarantine at home, while the remaining three were sent to hospital.

