Nigerian high commission seeks indictment of gang rapists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Nigerian High Commission has called for justice for a Nigerian national who was allegedly gang raped on June 4.

It is appealing to Malaysian authorities to prosecute the case before dealing with the 30-year-old woman’s immigration status.

She is under investigation over the validity of her visa and is currently detained.

A spokesman for the high commission told FMT the alleged rape had left her with physical and psychological injuries.

“There is a need for reparation and punishment for the injustice,” he said.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and Kuala Lumpur police said they were looking for three other suspects.

The embassy spokesman said a consular officer had visited the police station handling the case and had spoken to the woman and the investigating officer.

He said it was possible that she was a victim of human trafficking or some other form of transnational organised crime.

The high commission was collecting information about the case and would submit a note verbale to Malaysia’s ministry of foreign affairs, he said.

“We intend to do that by the end of the week,” the spokesman added.

