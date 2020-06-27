PAS submits motion of confidence in Muhyiddin for tabling in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has submitted a motion of confidence in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for tabling and debate in the Parliament meeting beginning on July 13.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the motion is a show of support and trust in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

He said the prime minister had put the people first while showing utmost concern for their wellbeing since taking the reins of the nation’s administration in March.

“PAS is confident that with the excellent delivery, and with the backing and commitment shown by the government machinery, whether at the federal or state government level, the prime minister’s leadership will continue to be supported by the people of all races,” he said in a statement last night.

Takiyuddin said the government’s economic stimulus packages had also been well received by all sectors to ensure the nation’s economic recovery.

He said PAS was confident the motion of confidence would be supported by a majority of the MPs, adding that their backing would ensure stability in the country and the prosperity of the people.

