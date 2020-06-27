PM in bid to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker and deputy

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is reported to have submitted a motion to remove Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

Ariff was appointed speaker after the 2018 general election. He was quoted as saying that Muhyiddin had submitted the motion to his office.

“Yes. Don’t ask me anymore. Please ask the PM and the law minister for further details,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail. The de facto law minister is Takiyuddin Hassan.

Ariff said he was not troubled by the motion and was “relaxed” about it.

Earlier today, Nanyang Siang Pau had reported on a motion to remove Ariff and Nga, who was quoted separtely by Malaysiakini as saying that a speaker or deputy speaker could only be replaced when the position was vacated due to death, resignation or the dissolution of Parliament.

“Our position is simple, we will respect the decision made by the Dewan Rakyat. If the house wants us to remain, we will remain. If it wants us to leave, we will leave. Everything will be done in accordance with the Constitution and parliamentary rules,” Nga was quoted saying.

