Procedures delayed membership, says Kota Belud Warisan chief

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Belud Warisan chief Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis has denied any discrimination towards any individuals who wanted to join the party, blaming the delay instead on procedures set by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“We never reject any membership forms sent directly to the party’s headquarters.

“We never received any of them. The headquarters will refer them to us for cross-checking to rule out double applications.

“All the procedures set by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) are followed. Due to the Covid-19 crisis and resulting movement control order, the processing of the membership applications was temporarily crippled,” said the Kota Belud MP here today.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 individuals who had applied for Warisan membership a year ago had called it quits today, saying they were fed up with waiting for official approval.

The group, seeking affiliation to four branches in the Kota Belud division, also claimed they would take another 500 people from the party with them.

Munirah, who is also Wirawati Warisan chief, noted that the applications were made in August last year and not more than a year as claimed.

She said the registration of a branch is a lengthy process as rules set by the RoS have to be followed.

Munirah also noted that those who left the party were former Sabah Umno members.

When asked about the reported plan by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal Pakatan Harapan Plus’ choice for prime minister, Munirah said there’s no reason a Sabahan couldn’t become the PM.

“Shafie has the talent and ability to lead the country,” she said.



