Roti canai seller tells of close shave after car crashes into stall

KUALA LUMPUR: A roti canai seller today described her narrow escape after a man believed to be drunk crashed his car into her stall at a food court in Taman Melawati, Ulu Klang, last night.

Nik Norizan Ali, 28, said she could only scream and duck for cover as she heard a loud crash in the 8.30pm incident. She said she and her husband were kneading dough for the next day’s business behind the counter.

“The car stopped just inches from us. It was going very fast. Thankfully, there was no one at the stall at the time,” Norizan said, adding that she was traumatised.

She said the car crashed into two other cars, which probably softened the impact.

Norizan said a man waiting to buy satay nearby appeared to have been hurt. “He was elderly and I saw him bleeding from the head. I called for an ambulance but he left in a hurry,” she said.

She said the driver of the car emerged and apologised profusely, and bystanders claimed he reeked of alcohol and had beer cans in his vehicle.

Norizan said police took him away.

She estimated her loss at RM20,000 and added that she lodged a report at the Taman Melawati police station.

FMT is reaching out to Selangor police for comments.

