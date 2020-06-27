Sabah DAP backs Shafie as PM candidate

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP today expressed support for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in naming Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal as Pakatan Harapan’s choice for prime minister in the event of a snap election.

In a statement today, 10 state party leaders called on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to endorse the proposal.

They also urged all MPs from East Malaysia to “rally behind Shafie to make history in Malaysia by having the first prime minister from the east.” They urged MPs of PBS, STAR, PBRS, and Sarawak’s GPS to give their vote of confidence for Shafie to be prime minister.

“It is the first time ever in the history of Malaysia since 1963 that an East Malaysian has been touted as a potential prime minister candidate for the federal government.

“There is no better time than now when leaders from Peninsular Malaysia cannot decide on a better leader from among themselves,” they said.

The 10 state DAP leaders include three MPs, a senator and six assembly members.

They are: acting chairman Frankie Poon, who is Tanjong Papat assemblyman; secretary Chan Foong Hin, who is Kota Kinabalu MP; state vice-chairman Noorita Sual, who is Tenom MP; state adviser Jimmy Wong Zhe Phin, who is Sri Tanjong assemblyman; Youth chief Phoong Jin Zhe, who is Luyang assemblyman; state Wanita chief Jannie Lasimbang, who is Kapayan assemblyman; Senator Adrian Banie Lasimbang; Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee; state assistant secretary Tan Lee Fat, who is Likas assemblyman; and state treasurer Ronnie Loh Ee Eng, who is a nominated assemblyman.

The DAP leaders said Sabah and Sarawak would no longer have to worry about the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 63 or worry about the people being marginalised in development budgets any more if Shafie becomes prime minister.

“We foresee that there will be a speedy resolution of the oil royalty issues and petroleum cash payments, oil minerals and oil fields, review of the Territorial Sea Act 2012, and state rights over the continental shelf.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



