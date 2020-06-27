Sabah PPBM gets ready for snap polls

TUARAN: Sabah PPBM today announced it was preparing to face a snap election in the midst of political uncertainty in the country.

Party chief Hajiji Noor said Sabah PPBM is ready to mobilise its machinery and render its best for the victory of Perikatan Nasional, including its partners, PBS, PBRS, Sabah STAR, Umno and MCA.

“Although there has yet to be any confirmation on whether there will be an election in the near future, Sabah PPBM must always be prepared to face any political challenges, including the possibility of a snap election.

“I urge all division chiefs in Sabah to be ready to mobilise their campaign machinery ahead of time.

“In the event a snap election is called, we can be ready to swing into action and be fully prepared to gain a fresh mandate from the rakyat to lead the country,” he said in a statement here today after chairing the Tuaran division meeting.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



