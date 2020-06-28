After hospital fire, TMJ says Johor being sidelined

PETALING JAYA: In the wake of a fire at Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru, Putrajaya has been accused of sidelining Johor despite requests for improvements which were made four years ago.

“Until when are Johor and the people of Johor going to be left out?” said the Tunku Mahkota (crown prince) of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, in an online posting today.

He said he and his parents, the Sultan of Johor and the Raja Permaisuri, had all spoken about the need to build a new hospital and upgrade existing ones four years ago.

Tunku Ismail said it was not just hospitals but also the condition of the highways, which showed Johor was being left out.

“Consider the fact that Johor is advanced and contributes a lot to the national economy and federal government, but there are only two lanes on the highway compared to (those in) Melaka and Negeri Sembilan who don’t contribute as much.

“I urge the Malaysian government to speed-up the upgrade of public facilities in Johor for the sake of the people,” he said.

His posting came hours after a fire broke out at the women’s ward of Hospital Sultanah Aminah, the second in less than four years. There were no deaths or injuries.

However six people died when fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital in October 2016.

Tunku Ismail had visited the hospital last year and voiced disappointment that the wards affected by the 2016 fire had not been improved.

Forensic results in a day or two, says Bomba

Results of a forensic investigation to determine the cause of the fire will be made known in a day or two, said the head of Johor Fire and Rescue, Yahaya Madis.

He said 60 personnel from its headquarters, and stations in Tebrau, Johor Jaya and Larkin fought the fire. “We arrived at the scene in five minutes and the fire was extinguished completely at 3.29 pm,” he said.

Yahaya said the fire had involved an oxygen panel, a call bell and a switch in the ward’s bed number five.

“A total of 24 patients in the ward were successfully evacuated to safety by staff on duty,” he said. The staff had tried to put out the fire by using a dry powder fire extinguisher, however, the attempt was futile and the fire started to spread to the ceiling.

However, he said the fire was put under control and totally extinguished as soon as the firemen arrived and the operation ended at 5.21 pm.

