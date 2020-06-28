Fire breaks out again at Johor’s Hospital Sultanah Aminah

PETALING JAYA: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department swiftly put out a fire that broke out at a ward in Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru.

In a statement, the department said there were no deaths or injuries.

The fire broke out at the hospital’s women’s ward and videos circulating on social media showed hospital stuff rushing to get patients to safety.

“There were 24 patients at the ward. All were evacuated by the hospital staff on duty.”

The department said the hospital staff had tried to put out the fire, which started near a bed in the ward, but the flames quickly spread to the ward’s ceiling.

The flames were put out in less than 15 minutes after firefighters arrived.

On Oct 26, 2016, a fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital, killing six people.

Last year, Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim visited the hospital and voiced disappointment that the wards affected by the 2016 fire had not improved.

