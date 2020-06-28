Kitingan says Dr M ‘toying’ with Sabahans to block Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Sabah opposition leader Jeffrey Kitingan has urged Sabahans not to be hoodwinked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal to name Shafie Apdal as the Pakatan Harapan candidate to be prime minister.

He said Shafie’s party, Warisan, was not even a member of Pakatan Harapan and as the party only commanded 9 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, the proposal was an insult to Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, whose party holds 11 seats, and Sarawak’s GPS with 18 seats.

Mahathir was “toying” with Sabahans by pushing forward the state chief minister in an attempt to bring down the Perikatan Nasional federal government and also to block PKR president Anwar Ibrahim hopes of taking over as premier.

He had come up with this “hare-brained scheme” to get back at former premier Najib Razak, said Kitingan, and warned that a Mahathir-Shafie partnership would result in politics of vengeance.

Kitingan argued that Mahathir’s proposal appeared to be more like a succession plan for his son, Mukhriz.

Mahathir had said that Anwar and Mukhriz could be deputy prime ministers in a Shafie Apdal government.

Kitingan said Mahathir’s move was “ridiculous”. It was obvious Mahathir was attempting to punish Anwar for not agreeing that Mahathir should become prime minister for the third time if PH regained power.

On Shafie’s performance as chief minister, Kitingan said Shafie had been slow to revive the state economy. Shafie had not been able to provide basic amenities such as a fish and vegetable market in his constituency, despite being the Semporna MP for 25 years, he said.

“Instead the district of Semporna is famous for all the wrong reasons – for being one of the filthiest districts in Sabah,” said Kitingan, who is assemblyman for Tambunan, MP for Keningau, and president of the STAR party.

He said Shafie’s appointment as prime minister would spell doom for Malaysian citizens. “If Shafie becomes the Prime Minister, the floodgates will be open wide to illegal immigrants, allowing many more to make Malaysia their home,” Kitingan said.

He also brought up Mahathir’s alleged involvement in the “Project IC” scandal two decades ago, when illegal immigrants were granted citizenship, thus altering the state’s demographic pattern.

Mahathir had also abandoned Sabah in his earlier tenure as PM, blocking all development funds and leaving the State in dire straits when Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), led by his brother Pairin, had formed the state government.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



