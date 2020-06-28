Sabah records 2,537 dengue cases so far this year

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,537 dengue fever cases from January to Friday, with the highest number – 648 – in Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Health Department (JKNS) director Dr Christina Rundi said there were 428 cases in Sandakan, 385 in Semporna, 310 in Tawau and 261 in Lahad Datu.

In a statement today, Rundi said seven districts in Sabah reported 17 active cases of dengue fever yesterday.

“JKNS investigations found breeding grounds outside homes such as flower pots with water, uncovered water containers, and places with natural clear water,” she said.

She said Sabah also recorded 16 cholera cases as of yesterday, including one new case each in Semporna and Beaufort.

“The new case in Beaufort makes it the latest district in Sabah to have the disease,” she said.

