Sarawak DAP says Shafie as PM may break Anwar-Mahathir impasse

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has backed a proposal to appoint Warisan president Shafie Apdal as Pakatan Harapan’s choice for prime minister.

In a statement today, he said this move was seen as a third alternative that may solve Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) impasse between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on who should be PM to face the 15th general election.

Chong said Shafie had shown a “principled stand” against Umno kleptocrats.

He said Shafie had quit Umno before the 14th general election because he was against the looting of public funds to lead Warisan against Barisan Nasional (BN).

Chong also argued that Shafie may help rebuild a harmonious racial and inter-religious relationship in West Malaysia, unlike other politicians such as those from Umno and PAS who would “pander to racism and religion” for political gain.

He suggested that appointing Shafie as the PM candidate may also close the development gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak. He said it will also help the states in fighting for more rights.

“It has always been the sore point in the hearts of most East Malaysians that we have been neglected over the past half century since the birth of Malaysia. Such sentiments have even led to a secession movement in the two East Malaysian states.”

Chong said Muhyiddin Yassin continued to consolidate his position in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and continue planning “to bring down several of PH’s state governments”.

“DAP can wait for another three or six months or even until the next general election, but we believe Malaysia cannot afford another month of the PN government’s destruction of the country’s system.”

He said this impasse on who should be the next PM did not seem to bode well PH’s intention to remove Umno and PAS from the federal government.

He argued that in just three months’ of rule, the PN government had abused ministerial positions and GLC appointments to consolidate its political power.

“Malaysians are now witnessing not only a return to the old Barisan Nasional (BN) rule, but something worse.”

Yesterday, Mahathir revealed that he and his supporters have agreed to choose Shafie to be prime minister.

He said the suggestion to name Shafie was also supported by Amanah and DAP leaders during a meeting with Warisan leaders. However, Amanah and DAP later said they had yet to discuss the proposal to nominate Shafie as prime minister.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, in a joint statement, said the matter must first be discussed by their respective party leaders before bringing it up at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council, where a unanimous decision was necessary.

