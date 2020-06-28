Shafie as PM is Mahathir’s fantasy, says Sarawak minister

KUCHING: A Sarawak minister has cast doubt on whether Amanah and DAP would allow themselves to be dragged into Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “fantasy” of Warisan president Shafie Apdal being the opposition choice to be the next prime minister.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, a vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said it was not for Mahathir to decide for all Malaysians about who should become prime minister.

“Unless the party or coalition of parties headed by Mahathir agrees to his proposal, only then we can safely say that Shafie is the designated prime minister. If not, this is just Mahathir’s attempt to spice up Malaysia’s political news,” he told FMT.

Karim was commenting on yesterday’s announcement by Mahathir that opposition party leaders had agreed to nominate Shafie as their candidate to be PM should Pakatan Harapan win the next general election.

He said Mahathir was never short of surprises for Malaysians. Mahathir might possibly next suggest Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng as candidates.

“(Mahathir’s latest statement) could be an indication that it’s time for him to retire,” said Karim. “Malaysians would like to see him retire and let the country be led by younger vibrant leaders. No disrespect to Mahathir but even without him, Malaysia will still develop and survive.

Mahathir said the suggestion to name Shafie had been supported by Amanah and DAP leaders. However, Sabu and Lim later said the proposal had yet to be discussed by their respective parties, nor had it been submitted to the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

Mahathir had also said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, a former PPBM deputy president, had been nominated to be deputy prime ministers in a Shafie government.

Sarawak deputy chief minister James Masing said he believed that the naming of Shafie was orchestrated by Mahathir to deny Anwar his chance of becoming the prime minister.

