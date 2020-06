PETALING JAYA: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination for Form 5 students will begin on Jan 6 and end on Feb 9, 2021.

In a statement, the education ministry announced the new date for the examination, which were earlier supposed to be held from Nov 16 to Dec 7, 2020.

The government had previously announced the postponement of the exam due to the closing of schools due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

