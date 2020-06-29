Factory supervisor fined RM6,000 for insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: A furniture factory supervisor was fined RM6,000 in default three months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today for posting an insulting comment on Islam on Facebook.

Koh Teen Ern, 37, pleaded guilty after the charge was read out by the court interpreter before judge MM Edwin Paramjothy.

He was accused of uploading a comment which insulted Islam, using his Facebook account “Tim Koh”, with the intention to hurt the feelings of other people between 2.47am on Dec 20 and 9.56am on Dec 21, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to one year’s jail, on conviction.

Koh, who was represented by counsel Wong Chiang Kiat, pleaded for a minimum fine but deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi asked for a deterrent sentence as his action had sparked anger among the public.

“A deterrent sentence would serve as a lesson to all Malaysians to be more sensitive and mindful when expressing opinions on social media. Many people have viewed and accessed the posting,” she said.

Koh paid the fine.



