Johor sultan to foot hospital repair bill

PETALING JAYA: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has offered to help repair the part of Hospital Sultanah Aminah which was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

In a statement, Sultan Ismail said he would ask his contractors to start work immediately with the Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Department and Health Department, with the cost of repairs to be borne by the Sultan Ibrahim of Johor Foundation.

“This will reduce the need for red tape and expedite the repairs so that the building can resume operations for the benefit of patients.”

He added that he was not laying any blame on Putrajaya but only wanted “repair works to be done quickly” as patient welfare was a priority.

The fire which broke out at the hospital’s women’s ward was put out in less than 15 minutes. No deaths or injuries occurred.

Sultan Ibrahim’s offer to fund the hospital repairs followed criticism by crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who accused the federal government of sidelining Johor despite requests for improvements to the hospital four years ago.

He said he and his parents had spoken in 2016 about the need to build a new hospital and upgrade existing ones.

A fire had broken out on the second floor of the hospital in October that year, killing six.

On a visit to the hospital last year, Tunku Ismail said he was disappointed that the wards affected by the 2016 fire had not been improved.

